Route 157 in Middlefield to be Closed For Hours After Crash Brings Down Pole, Wires: CSP

Route 157 in Middlefield is expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday morning after a crash brought down a pole and wires.
State Department of Transportation officials said Route 157 is closed at 19 Main Street because of a crash that happened shortly before 1 a.m. A pole and wires are down in the area.
According to state police, serious injuries are reported in the crash.
The road is expected to be closed until mid-morning as crews work to replace the broken pole, troopers added.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.