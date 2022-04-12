Route 157 in Middlefield to be Closed For Hours After Crash Brings Down Pole, Wires: CSP

Route 157 in Middlefield is expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday morning after a crash brought down a pole and wires.

State Department of Transportation officials said Route 157 is closed at 19 Main Street because of a crash that happened shortly before 1 a.m. A pole and wires are down in the area.

According to state police, serious injuries are reported in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed until mid-morning as crews work to replace the broken pole, troopers added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.