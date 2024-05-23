Route 2 East in East Hartford shut down after motorcycle crash

The eastbound portion of Route 2 at Exit 2 in East Hartford has been shut down for an investigation this evening following a collision involving a motorcycle. The crash happened at around 6:50 p.m.
Authorities say that one person has been transported to the hospital with possible serious injuries.
State police say they do not know how long the closure will last. They are asking anyone travelling through the area to seek alternate routes.
