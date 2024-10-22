Colchester

Route 2 West closed in Colchester due to pedestrian crash

A pedestrian crash has closed Route 2 West in Colchester Tuesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 16 and 15.

The extent of injuries is unknown. The crash was reported just after 7:45 p.m. A LifeStar helicopter was called in.

The fire department is responding to the scene and is advising drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

