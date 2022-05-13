Route 2 West Closed in East Hartford Due to Tractor-Trailer Crash

Route 2 West in East Hartford is closed because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to Connecticut State Police.
All lanes are closed on the westbound side of the highway between exits 4 and 3.
The accident was reported at approximately 1 p.m., according to the CT Dept. of Transportation.
Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes while officials remove the tractor-trailer from the area.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the DOT have been requested. EMS and fire officials are also responding.
It's unknown if there are any injures. No additional information was immediately available.
