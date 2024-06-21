Brooklyn

Route 205 in Brooklyn closed, serious injuries reported

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Serious injuries are reported in a crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn on Friday morning and the road is closed.

State police learned around 5:50 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash at Route 205, or Wauregan Road, and Bailey Woods Road and Gorman Road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State troopers and EMS responded and the accident reconstruction team was called in.

State police do not know how long the road will remain closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They ask people to find an alternate route if they planned to drive in the area.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us