Route 205 in Brooklyn closed, serious injuries reported

Serious injuries are reported in a crash on Route 205 in Brooklyn on Friday morning and the road is closed.

State police learned around 5:50 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash at Route 205, or Wauregan Road, and Bailey Woods Road and Gorman Road.

State troopers and EMS responded and the accident reconstruction team was called in.

State police do not know how long the road will remain closed.

They ask people to find an alternate route if they planned to drive in the area.