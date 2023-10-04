Route 32 is closed in Windham after pedestrian crash

Route 32 in Windham remains closed at this time following a pedestrian crash Wednesday night, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area at about 7:30 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which appear to be non-life threatening.

Authorities said Route 32, also known as Windham Road, is closed in the area of Plains Road.

No additional information was immediately available.