Route 32 is closed in Windham after pedestrian crash

Route 32 in Windham remains closed at this time following a pedestrian crash Wednesday night, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area at about 7:30 p.m. A person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which appear to be non-life threatening.
Authorities said Route 32, also known as Windham Road, is closed in the area of Plains Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.