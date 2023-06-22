Route 44 closed in New Hartford after serious crash

Route 44 in New Hartford is closed after a crash and state police said there are possibly serious injuries and LifeStar has been called.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 44, near the intersection of Wickett Street, in New Hartford just before 11:30 a.m., state police said, and EMS and the fire department were also called to respond.

Route 44 is closed between Route 219, or Reservoir Road, and Church Street and police do not have an estimate on when it will reopen.

Anyone traveling in the area should seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

