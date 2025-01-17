Traffic Alert

Route 72 closed in New Britain due to serious crash

CT DOT

Part of Route 72 is closed in New Britain following a serious crash on Thursday night.

Route 72 West is closed near exit 3 after a car rollover. State police said serious injuries are being reported.

A few lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of the highway are also closed.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

