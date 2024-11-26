Plymouth

Route 72 closed in Plymouth due to serious crash involving DOT truck

A road in Plymouth is closed because of a serious crash involving a CT Department of Transportation (DOT) truck Tuesday evening.

DOT officials said Route 72, or Poland Brook Road, is closed from North Main Street to Preston Road.

Judd Road is also closed at Route 72, and Bemis Street is being detoured onto Smith Street.

The accident was reported around 3:55 p.m. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Authorities said an investigation is underway. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

