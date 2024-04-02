Route 8 South closed in Beacon Falls due to car crash

Part of Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a reported car crash late Tuesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 24 and 22.

A lane of traffic on Route 8 North is also closed. The crash was reported just after 11 p.m.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

