Route 9 South in Middletown is closed because of a rollover crash in the area, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said the highway is closed at exit 11.

#CTTraffic Route 9 southbound at Exit 11 in Middletown is shut down for a rollover collision. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 3, 2023

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The crash was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.