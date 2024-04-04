Running music festival is coming to Hartford – and tickets are on sale

If you like running and music festivals, this one-of-a-kind event coming to Hartford may be for you!

Night Nation Run is making a stop at Rentschler Field on Sept. 14. The event, which mixes music and a fun run, will glow up Pratt & Whitney Stadium, located on Silver Lane.

There will be live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, neon and black lights.

The run features multiple party zones with live DJs, dancers, light shows and even selfie-stations.

When you complete the run and cross the finish line, you're met with a Main Stage After Party featuring top headliner DJs.

Tickets are on sale for $34.99 now through Sunday, April 7. They normally cost $60.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first DJ comes out at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.