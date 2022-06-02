Saint John XXIII Summer Parish Carnival Canceled Due to ‘Safety Concerns'

The Saint John XXIII Summer Parish Carnival originally scheduled from June 29 through July 2, 2022, has been canceled due to safety concerns, the Carnival's Facebook page announced on Thursday.

The carnival is canceled "due to legitimate security concerns expressed by the West Haven Police Department," the post said.

The city of West Haven's fireworks will be taking place on July 2, and the police department has to focus their security and safety efforts towards that event, the carnival stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Next year we will work closely with the West Haven Police Department and Tufano Amusements to plan for dates that can ensure we provide a safe family friendly carnival. Thank you for understand," the Facebook post said.