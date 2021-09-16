red kettle campaign

Salvation Army to Kick Off ‘Red Kettle' Campaign

The Salvation Army will announce details for their 'Red Kettle' campaign today.

The Red Kettle campaign helps those in need throughout the state by providing meals, shelter, toys, clothing and many other services during the year.

The funds collected will also support families who were financially impacted by the pandemic.

According to Salvation Army officials, the campaign raised almost $1.7 million dollars in Connecticut in the last year, but this year’s campaign is falling significantly behind and donations are down by 20%.

Governor Ned Lamont is set to attend today's kick off event.

The Salvation Army said they will be presenting the 'Hero of Hope' award to the governor for his outstanding work with COVID relief and recovery efforts throughout the state.

The event is set to begin in Hartford today at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone looking for additional information on the initiative or ways to donate can visit the Salvation Army's site here

