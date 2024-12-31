Fairfield

Sasco Beach in Fairfield closed amid police investigation

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating an incident at Sasco Beach in Fairfield and the beach is closed.

Police said there’s no threat to the public, but the beach is temporarily closed and they are asking people to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Fairfield
