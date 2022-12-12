School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said.

Some were being treated for minor injuries.

According to state police, the bus crash closed the Exit 57 ramp from I-84 West to Route 15 South, as well as Route 5/15 South prior to Exit 90 at the I-84 westbound split.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area.