School Bus Crashes into The Chateau Restaurant in Mass.

An accident on Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts sent a school bus crashing through The Chateau restaurant late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found the bus smashed through the restaurant's front door.

According to Norwood Fire Department, the bus struck the restaurant shortly after it crashed into another vehicle on Route 1.

Fire crews evacuated the building after containing a fluid leak.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.