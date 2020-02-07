School Bus Hits Tree, Wall in Westport

A school bus went off the road in Westport on Friday morning and hit a stone wall and large tree. Police said the driver was transported to the hospital, but no children needed to be taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sylvan Road North and Orchard Hill Road just after 8 a.m. Friday and police said the bus went off the road and hit a traffic sign, stone wall and large tree, causing significant front-end damage.

The bus driver was trapped by the dashboard and firefighters from Westport and Norwalk used hydraulic equipment to extricate the driver, who was transported to Norwalk Hospital. Police said the driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The students were heading to Kings Highway Elementary School. According to police, the passengers’ injuries were minor in nature and none required any immediate transport to the hospital.

Fire officials said good Samaritans took students off the bus before firefighters arrived.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau and accident investigation team are investigating the crash and Sylvan Road North is closed to through traffic from Murray Street to Marion Road.

The road will be closed for several hours and officers are at the scene to assist motorists seeking alternate routes around the incident.

Residents who live within the closure area will have the ability to access the area.