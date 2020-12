Crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in Tolland, according to Tolland Alert.

A Tweet from Tolland Alert says crews are responding to Old Cathole and Tolland Stage roads after a crash involving a car and a school bus and the initial reports are that there are no children on the bus.

MVA ALERT: Units being dispatched to the intersection of Old Cathole Rd and Tolland Stage Rd for a car v. school bus. Initial reports indicate there are no children on the bus. pic.twitter.com/hHV0Ge4xzB — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 15, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.