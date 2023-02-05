Scratch Off Ticket Nets Ellington Man $3.3 Million

Not having any luck winning the recent Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots? Maybe it's time to try your luck with a scratch off ticket.

CT Lottery officials say one lucky man recently walked away with $3.3 million from a $150,000 A Year For Life! scratch off ticket.

The winner was an Ellington resident and officials noted that the winning ticket had been purchased at the Fas Mart on Main Street in Ellington.

The Ellington resident would still net about $2 million after taxes.