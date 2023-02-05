Ellington

Scratch Off Ticket Nets Ellington Man $3.3 Million

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

Not having any luck winning the recent Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots? Maybe it's time to try your luck with a scratch off ticket.

CT Lottery officials say one lucky man recently walked away with $3.3 million from a $150,000 A Year For Life! scratch off ticket.

The winner was an Ellington resident and officials noted that the winning ticket had been purchased at the Fas Mart on Main Street in Ellington.

The Ellington resident would still net about $2 million after taxes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

EllingtonCT Lotteryscratch off
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us