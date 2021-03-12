SCSU to Hold Outdoor Commencement Ceremonies in May

Southern Connecticut State University plans to hold mini outdoor commencement ceremonies this spring to adhere to protocols in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so students can celebrate this education milestone with many of their peers.

In-person graduation ceremonies in 2020 were put on hold because of the pandemic as students were sent home last spring to learn remotely instead of in person and SCSU held a virtual ceremony instead.

SCSU will hold five individual ceremonies at Jess Dow Field between May 18 and 19 broken down by college and school, with undergraduate and graduate students participating together. In case of severe weather, the ceremonies would be moved to May 20 and 21.

Each graduate-to-be will be allowed to invite two guests to attend their ceremony.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed so other family members and friends can take part from a distance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SCSU said that for undergraduates, this will be a return to an on-campus commencement ceremony, which was a long-standing tradition at SCSU until 2001 when major construction projects on campus led to a move to the Connecticut Tennis Center.

Then in 2012, undergraduate commencement moved indoors to the Harbor Yard Arena in Bridgeport and graduate ceremonies have generally been held on campus at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts since 2001.

Schedule of SCSU Commencement Ceremonies:

Tuesday, May 18

10 a.m. – College of Arts & Sciences (for students in the STEM disciplines, as well as psychology, general studies and interdisciplinary studies)

2 p.m. – College of Arts & Sciences (for students in the liberal arts)

Wednesday, May 19