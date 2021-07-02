Sea Lion Show Returns to Mystic Aquarium

After being shut down for more than a year, Mystic Aquarium has launched a new California sea lion show.

The show went on hiatus in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Mystic Aquarium started it up again Thursday.

The new show is called "Connecting with Conservation." The sea lions participate in a coreographed routine that includes music and a light show. It highlights the impact of conservation efforts and educates about growing environmental concerns in oceans, such as microplastic contamination.

“We are ecstatic to see the return of sea lions shows with ‘Connecting with Conservation’,” said Sarah Dunn, Supervisor of California Sea Lions. “Not only are guests learning about conservation and these incredible animals, but the shows also provide the sea lions with an important enrichment opportunity, benefiting their mental health.”

The staff began training session with the sea lions in May and gradually eased them back into a show environment with lights and music, according to the aquarium.

There will be four shows a day through the end of the summer.