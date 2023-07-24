Body of missing paddleboarder recovered on Martha's Vineyard

The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered in a pond on Martha's Vineyard on Monday, state police said.

Massachusetts State police said the body of the missing paddleboarder, a 44-year-old man, was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond, along the southern coast of the island, shortly before 10 a.m. His name is expected to be released later in the day.

State police Underwater Recovery Water Unit divers recovered the body after it was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police using side-scan sonar from a boat. The recovery was made about 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.

A search for a missing paddleboarder on Martha's Vineyard was resuming on Monday morning, after several hours of unsuccessful efforts by emergency crews to find the man Sunday evening.

The search began on Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m., and resumed early Monday morning.

Several public safety agencies on the island responded to the Turkeyland Cove area for the search Sunday night, after a report that a paddleboarder had gone under the water and wasn't seen coming back up. Another paddleboarder was with the man when it happened, police said.

The death investigation is being conducted by Edgartown and state police. No further details were immediately released.

Police initially gave the man's age as 43.