Search Resumes at Candlewood Lake for Missing Boater

A boater was reported missing after going into the water at Candlewood Lake in Brookfield Sunday night and the search will resume Monday morning, officials said.

Keith Williams, captain of DEEP Conservation Police, said they are looking for a 24-year-old Bristol man who was on a pontoon boat with several of his friends. They have not identified the man.

DEEP is gathering information on what happened and said this is a recovery mission.

Brookfield police said their dive team responded to the area of Candlewood Inn around 7:30 p.m. after they received a report that a boater jumped into the water and did not resurface.

The dive team dove in two different areas where they believed the missing boater could be. After not finding anyone and unsafe dive conditions, they turned to sonar technology.

No one was located and operations were suspended until 8 a.m. Monday, police said.

Brookfield police said the Connecticut State Police took over sonar operators and Brookfield police would resume the search Monday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in addition to DEEP EnCon, Danbury Fire, Candlewood Lake Authority, Brookfield Police, Danbury Police, and the state police dive team all assisted.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area of Candlewood Inn/Brookfield Bay as dive operations are underway searching for a missing swimmer.

Emergency officials urge people to wear a life jacket while on the water.

Williams warned that while the weather is warm, the water is still very chilly.