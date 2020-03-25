Second DOC Employee Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

A Department of Correction employee who works at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Agency officials said Wednesday the employee last reported to work on March 21, and reported the positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. No other staff or offenders as Corrigan-Radgowski have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the second DOC employee to test positive for COVID-19. The first was an employee at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

On Monday, DOC started screening anyone who entered its facilities. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater cannot enter.

So far, 875 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 19 patients have died.