See XFINITY Theatre's summer concerts for just $240 with this deal

XFINITY Theatre in Hartford is offering fans a chance to attend as many concerts as they want this summer for just $239.

Live Nation announced the return of its "Lawnie Pass," which allows concert-goers access to lawn seats at the Hartford venue throughout summer 2024.

Passes go on sale on Feb. 7 and include fast lane entry and general admission parking for each concert.

The XFINITY Theatre is just one of nearly 30 participating amphitheaters customers can choose from when buying a Lawnie Pass. The XFINITY Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts is also participating in the promotion.

The venue has not yet announced which concerts are accessible with the Lawnie Pass deal.

For more information, visit lawnpass.livenation.com.