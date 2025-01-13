Farmington

Serious crash closes both sides of I-84 in Farmington

A crash involving several vehicles shut down Interstate 84 West in Farmington on Sunday night.

The crash happened in the area of Exit 37, according to state police.

The highway was shut down just after 6 p.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The DOT said I-84 East was also closed in the area.

There were serious injuries reported, state police said.

It was not clear how long the highway would be closed.

No other details were immediately available.

