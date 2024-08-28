Serious crash closes I-91 North in North Haven

A serious crash closed Interstate 91 North in North Haven Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. between Exits 8 and 9, according to state police.

The northbound side of I-91 was closed at Exit 8.

The crash involved three cars, and three people sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area. There was no word on how long I-91 North will be closed.