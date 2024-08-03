Serious crash involving vehicle and bicycle closes Route 80 in Killingworth

A serious crash between a vehicle and a bicycle has closed Route 80 in Killingworth.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Route 80 near Hemlock Drive, according to state police.
The victim sustained serious injuries and LifeStar responded to the scene to transport the victim to the hosptial, state police said.
There was no immediate word on when Route 80 might reopen.
