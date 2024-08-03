Killingworth

Serious crash involving vehicle and bicycle closes Route 80 in Killingworth

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A serious crash between a vehicle and a bicycle has closed Route 80 in Killingworth.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Route 80 near Hemlock Drive, according to state police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim sustained serious injuries and LifeStar responded to the scene to transport the victim to the hosptial, state police said.

There was no immediate word on when Route 80 might reopen.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Killingworth
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us