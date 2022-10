A serious crash is under investigation on Route 73 in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

A heavily damaged car can be seen on Watertown Avenue near Windsor Street. A second damaged vehicle also appears to have been involved in the crash.

Officers are actively investigating in the area.

Authorities have not released any details about the crash.

The road is passable, but anyone in the area should expect delays.