Redding

Serious injuries reported after truck crashes into tree in Redding

By Angela Fortuna

Redding Fire & EMS Co. 1

A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a box truck crashed into a tree in Redding on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to Church Hill Road for a reported accident at 9 a.m.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the truck, and they were taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Aquarion Water Company were called in because of a diesel fuel spill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Reddingserious crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us