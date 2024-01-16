Serious injuries reported after truck crashes into tree in Redding

A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a box truck crashed into a tree in Redding on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to Church Hill Road for a reported accident at 9 a.m.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the truck, and they were taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Aquarion Water Company were called in because of a diesel fuel spill.

No additional information was immediately available.