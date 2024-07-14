Serious injuries reported after vehicle strikes bridge, catches fire in Waterbury

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after being pulled from a burning vehicle in Waterbury.

An on-scene fire official told NBC Connecticut that a pickup truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Freight Street and Riverside Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The initial crash caused the pickup truck to strike the Freight Street bridge and catch fire, leaving one occupant trapped in the vehicle.

The fire official said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a nearby trauma center with multiple broken bones and possible internal injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated for minor injuries.

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate the scene.