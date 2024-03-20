Glastonbury

Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 2 West in Glastonbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Serious injuries have been reported in a crash on Route 2 West in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash near exit 10 around 7:15 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

At this time, the left lane of the highway is closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials are helping with lane closures.

There is no estimate for the duration of the lane closure.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and should use alternate routes.

