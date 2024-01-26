Serious injuries reported in crash on I-95 North in Fairfield

Interstate 95 North in Fairfield has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash early Friday morning and state police said serious injuries are reported in the crash.
The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on I-95 North, near exit 22.
Crews from the state Department of Transportation responded to help with the highway closure, state police said.
I-95 South was also shut down at exit 23 but has reopened.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.