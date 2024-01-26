Serious injuries reported in crash on I-95 North in Fairfield

Interstate 95 North in Fairfield has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash early Friday morning and state police said serious injuries are reported in the crash.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on I-95 North, near exit 22.

Crews from the state Department of Transportation responded to help with the highway closure, state police said.

I-95 South was also shut down at exit 23 but has reopened.

