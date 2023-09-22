Griswold

Serious injuries reported in Griswold pedestrian crash

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Griswold Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Green Avenue for a reported accident involving a pedestrian at about 8 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 12 is closed at Green Avenue. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

Serious injuries have been reported. Police are actively investigating.

