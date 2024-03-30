Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Greenwich

Serious injuries have been reported in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Greenwich on Saturday morning and part of the highway is currently closed.

Troopers responded to I-95 North near exit 5 around 5:30 a.m. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The highway is closed at exit 5. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area and should take alternate routes.