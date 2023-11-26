Service dog reunited with owner after vehicle theft in Stamford

A service dog that was inside of a vehicle when it was stolen in Stamford over the weekend has been reunited with its owner.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the city's West Side on Saturday shortly before 5 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle was left running and was taken from Richmond Hill Avenue.

After taking the report, police said the owner reported a small service dog being inside of the vehicle.

Later in the evening, an officer assigned to the Auto Theft Detail spotted the vehicle on East Main Street on the city's East Side. The vehicle was followed downtown and officers pulled it over.

Authorities said the people inside of the vehicle fled on foot in different directions. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Isiah Armstead, of Stamford, was pursued on foot north on Atlantic Street and onto Bedford Street.

While chasing the Armstead, police said an officer saw he was running away with the dog.

During the chase, the officer became entangled in the dog's leash while it was dragging behind Armstead. The officer fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, investigators said.

Other officers continued to chase Armstead and said they saw him throw what appeared to be a gun on the ground. It was later determined to be a realistic-looking black, metal pellet gun.

The officer who fell recovered and continued chasing Armstead onto Bedford Street before taking him into custody with the help of other officers. He is facing charges including larceny, operating a vehicle without a license, interfering with police, possession of facsimile firearm and cruelty to animals.

Armstead was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on December 8.

Shortly after, a second suspect who fled the car, later identified as 18-year-old Paris Wade, of Stamford, was apprehended by officers on Prospect Street. She is facing charges including larceny and interfering with police.

Wade was held on a $2,500 bond and is due in court on December 8. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.

The service dog was captured by a good Samaritan during the incident and was turned over to police. The animal was later reunited with its very grateful owner.

The officer who fell during the incident was treated and released from Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.