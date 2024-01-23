Several arrested after rental car dispute escalates in Naugatuck

Four people have been arrested after an apparent rental car dispute escalated in Naugatuck last week.

The police department said the incident happened on Jan. 19. A man allegedly rented a 2020 Honda Civic from an unlicensed car rental business in Waterbury. The car was never returned or paid for, according to police.

Two others got into a car and followed the Honda through Waterbury and onto Route 8 North. That's where a confrontation happened, and a firearm was displayed in Torrington, authorities said.

The men then pursued the Honda Civic again to Naugatuck. Authorities said another confrontation happened at the police department.

While at the department, the driver of the Civic reported that he was carjacked and gunshots were allegedly fired at him. However, police said there were inconsistencies with his story.

State police said the driver of the Civic faces motor vehicle and pursuit charges, as well as charges for interfering with an officer, breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.

The men that allegedly followed him face breach of peace charges. They were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

"The incident, marked by its unusual nature and complex events, highlights law enforcement's challenges in deciphering conflicting accounts. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, and the investigation concluded with arrests and court dates set for the individuals involved," Naugatuck police said.