Several people arrested in Clinton after allegedly kidnapping man from New York: PD

Several people have been arrested for their apparent role in a kidnapping that ended in Clinton, police said.

Authorities said nine people took part in an alleged kidnapping that happened in New Rochelle, New York. A man told officers that he was threatening with what looked like a firearm and was brought to Clinton late Monday night.

The police department said they responded to the Clinton Outlets for a reported noise complaint. A caller reported that a group of people in the parking lot were creating a disturbance after the outlets closed for the evening.

Responding officers found several people in the parking lot. One of the men told officers he was kidnapped, and a police K9 located a fake gun that looked real in the woods nearby.

Authorities also found a baseball bat, police-issued pepper spray and ski masks.

The man who was kidnapped was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police.

Six men and three minors, mainly from New York, were arrested. All nine people face charges including first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, unlawful restraint, robbery, assault, threatening and much more.

The adults were all held on $250,000 bonds, and the minors were taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.