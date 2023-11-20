Several cars burned after fire breaks out at Fairfield auto repair shop

An auto repair shop sustained significant structural damage after a fire broke out, leaving several cars burned in Fairfield, crews said.

The fire department said they were called to a reported fire at 705 Kings Highway East at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the auto repair shop. Firefighters said the "stubborn interior fire" spread to multiple vehicles that were being worked on inside the shop.

The fire spread to the area of the second floor storage and roof. Crews were told to take a defensive approach to prepare for a possible roof failure or collapse.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries and has since been treated and released back to duty, authorities said.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely. The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

The fire department said the building sustained a lot of structural damage. The cause remains under investigation.