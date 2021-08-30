Several Cars Stolen From Local Repairs Shops in Vernon: PD

Police are investigating after several cars were stolen from two different local repair shops in Vernon this month.

Authorities said a total of nine cars were stolen over a two-week period. In both incidents, keys were taken from inside the building.

The first incident happened on Aug. 9 when four cars were stolen from Shea's Garage on Grove Street, officials said. Since then, two of the cars that were stolen have been recovered.

The second incident happened over the course of two days from Aug. 23 to 24 when five cars were stolen from Farm Car Care on Windermere Avenue. Since then, three of the cars that were taken have been found, according to police.

The car robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.