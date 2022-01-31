Several Crashes on I-84, I-91, Route 8 in Hartford, Wethersfield, Waterbury

There are several crashes on the highways Monday morning. There are crashes on Interstate 84, Interstate 91 and Route 8. Get updates on CT Travel Smart here.

CT Travel Smart is reporting a crash on I-84 West in Hartford, between exits 46 and 45, and the left lane is closed.

There is a crash on I-84 East, between exits 44 and 46, in Hartford and the left and center lanes are closed.

There is a three-vehicle crash in Hartford on I-84 West, between exits 50 and 48, and the left lane is closed.

There is also a crash on I-91 South in Hartford between exits 34 and 33. One lane is open.

There is a crash on I-91 North in Hartford, between exits 27 and 28, and the right and center lanes are closed.

CT Travel Smart is also reporting a multi-vehicle) crash on I-84 West in Hartford, between exits 48 and 47, and the left and right lanes are closed.

There is a three-vehicle crash on I-91 South in Wethersfield, between exits 25N and 24, and the right lane is closed.

There is also a crash on I-91 North, between exits 24 and 25 in Wethersfield. The right lane is closed.

There is another crash on Route 8 South in Waterbury, between exits 32 and 31, and the left lane is closed.