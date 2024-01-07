Several inches of thick, heavy snow in Simsbury

The first snowfall of the season.

"Finally, I've been waiting," said Sandra Girardin of Simsbury.

Girardin wasn't just happy to see it, she was in it.

"I usually do about 4 miles on Sunday mornings through Simsbury," said Girardin.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Girardin told us she loves the snow and winter activities so much, she planned to go snowshoeing with her husband after her long, early-morning walk.

But she wasn't the only one who had an early morning.

"I had to wake up at 2:30 a.m. with him," said Christopher Padilla of West Hartford.

Christopher Padilla and his dad were in charge of keeping conditions safe, by clearing the roads and sidewalks all morning long.

"I saw on the news that it was going to snow a lot. I was expecting maybe like a few inches, but this was a lot. And it's definitely taking a lot of manpower for us to get around," said Padilla.

Jae Eklund was outside, powering up his snow blower on Sunday.

"You take little chunks of it. Piece by piece. It's heavy, but manageable," said Eklund.

The snow clung to tree branches, blanketed cars, and stuck to the roads in Simsbury. The town had become a winter wonderland overnight.

But most people didn't seem to mind. They were in good spirits in Simsbury, happy to see this much snow in a long time.