Several Members of School Lacrosse Team Injured in Bus Crash in Goshen

Several members of a school lacrosse team were injured in a crash involving multiple school buses in Goshen on Saturday.

According to The Frederick Gunn School, members of their Junior Varsity Girls Lacrosse team were in a four-vehicle accident that involved two of their school buses while heading to a game.

School officials said several players and adults sustained what appeared to be minor injuries. Some of the people who were injured were treated at the scene while others were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated further.

All school community members that were transported to the hospital had been released by Saturday afternoon..

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear what caused the accident.