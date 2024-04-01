Waterbury

At least 10 people displaced after Waterbury apartment fire

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

At least 10 people have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in Waterbury.

The fire department said they were called to Grove Street Monday afternoon.

Everyone was able to make it out OK and no injuries were reported. Crews said at least 10 people living inside the building have been displaced.

Crews said they are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

