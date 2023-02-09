Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash

Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street.

No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The specific number of people hospitalized is unclear. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.