seymour

Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash

NBC10 Boston

Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street.

No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The specific number of people hospitalized is unclear. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

seymourBus Crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us