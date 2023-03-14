traffic

Several Roads Closed Due to Crashes, Wires Down

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Several roads across the state are closed on Tuesday due to crashes or downed trees or wires.

The following roads are currently closed:

Barkhamsted

  • Route 219 is closed at South Road due to a tree down across the road.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Middlebury

  • The right lane of Interstate 84 west is closed between exits 17 and 16 due to a crash.

Weston

  • Route 57 is closed at Norfield Road due to a crash with wires down.

It's unclear when the roads will fully reopen.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us