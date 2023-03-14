Several Roads Closed Due to Crashes, Wires Down

Several roads across the state are closed on Tuesday due to crashes or downed trees or wires.
The following roads are currently closed:
Barkhamsted
- Route 219 is closed at South Road due to a tree down across the road.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Middlebury
- The right lane of Interstate 84 west is closed between exits 17 and 16 due to a crash.
Weston
- Route 57 is closed at Norfield Road due to a crash with wires down.
It's unclear when the roads will fully reopen.