Several robbery suspects arrested after hitting 2 police cruisers during Westport pursuit

A total of nine people have been arrested in connection to several attempted burglaries and car thefts in Westport, police said, and two police cruisers were hit during a pursuit of the suspects.

The police department was told to be on the lookout for a car that was reportedly occupied by three men wearing masks near the Fairfield and Westport line. The men were seen trying to break into cars in residential driveways, according to police.

A detective in an unmarked police car located the vehicle and suspects walking up a driveway. Police said backup was called in and the alleged thieves fled, hitting a police cruiser and hurting an officer.

The police cruiser was disabled and sustained significant damage. The car, which was reported stolen, fled toward I-95 where it eventually stopped running because of damage from the crash. Responding officers arrested the suspects after they tried to run away, according to police.

Authorities said a second vehicle that was known to be involved in criminal activity passed through the area during the incident. The car fled from officers and hit a second unmarked police cruiser that was being driven by Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

Westport police said both Koskinas and the other officer that was hurt sustained non-life threatening injuries. However, one of the officers needed medical evaluation and treatment.

Police said the car drove recklessly and made its way to the Sherwood Island Connector where it crashed again, causing the car to become disabled.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say the nine people arrested are between the ages of 12 and 20.

Authorities believe all of the people directly involved in this incident have been taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public.