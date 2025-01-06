Severe cold weather protocol goes into effect Monday evening

The governor is activating the severe cold weather protocol as of 6 p.m. on Monday because of dropping temperatures and it will remain in effect through noon on Thursday.

The high temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 20s and the feels-like temperatures will make it feel even colder.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 211 or visit 211ct.org to view a list of locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary, according to the governor’s office.

“Over the next couple of days, cold temperatures combined with gusty winds will result in wind chill values remaining in the single digits and at times dropping below zero, particularly during the overnight hours,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Being outdoors for extended periods during these extreme conditions can be fatal, and we want to get the word out that shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm is strongly urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to locate available options.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

While the state’s severe cold weather protocol is in effect, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.