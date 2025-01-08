Feels like temps Wednesday are in the single digits and teens

Make sure to bundle up if you're heading outside on Wednesday. Feels like temperatures for the day will be in the single digits and teens.

The day will be partly sunny and a stray flurry is possible.

A wind advisory is in effect for gusts over 40 mph in the northwest hills. Winds will gust between 35-45 mph all day.

Highs will be in the 20s, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Thursday will be fair and will remain windy.

For Friday, it will be a little milder and there will be less wind.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are continuing to track the potential for snow on Saturday. At this point, it looks like most of the state will see an inch or less.